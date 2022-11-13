Good morning Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your latest Storm Team 11 forecast for the week ahead.

Today: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries early. Much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid-20s. Light winds.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light winds.

Monday night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tuesday: Rain likely at times. Highs in the lower to mid-40s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Tuesday night: cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid-40s.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid-20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid-20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday night: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Enjoy the rest of your morning and stay warm.