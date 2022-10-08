Good morning everyone. Here is a look at your Storm Team 11 forecast for the week ahead.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light winds.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

Sunday: Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Light winds.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

Columbus Day: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid-50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

