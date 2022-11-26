Good morning Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your holiday weekend forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Light winds.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Showers are likely in the morning, then a chance of showers early in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid-40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Monday: A few light light showers in the early morning hours. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid-30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Have a great rest of your morning.