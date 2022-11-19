Good morning Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your week ahead.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less with gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light winds.

Sunday Night: Clear, cold with lows in the mid-20s. Light winds.

Monday: Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid-30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Thanksgiving Day: A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny otherwise. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

Friday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Enjoy the rest of your morning and stay warm.