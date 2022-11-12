Good morning Tri-Cities! Here is your latest forecast from Storm Team 11.

Today: Showers likely early this afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the mid-40s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Download the WJHL Weather App from the App Store or Google Play.

Tonight: Cloudy with a slight chance of flurries in the mountains late. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid-20s. Light winds.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Wintry mix early then rain likely. Highs in the mid-40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid-40s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid-20s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a wintry mix. Highs in the lower to mid-40s. Chance of precipitation 30%.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.