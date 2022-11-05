Good morning Tri-Cities happy Saturday! Here is a look at your latest Storm Team 11 forecast for the week ahead.

Today: Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Veterans Day: Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

