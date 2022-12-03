Today: Showers this morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late. Highs in the mid-50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 mph or less.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower to mid-30s. Light winds.

Monday: Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Monday Night: Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain is likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid-60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.