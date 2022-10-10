Happy Monday! Here is a look at your latest Storm Team 11 forecast for the week ahead.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light winds.

Monday night: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. South winds 10 mph or less. The chance of rain is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid-50s. The chance of rain is 60%.

Thursday: Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. The chance of rain is 70%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 30%.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.