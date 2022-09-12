Good Monday evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid-50s. Light winds.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light winds.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid-50s. Light winds.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.
Thursday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Friday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.
Enjoy the rest of your evening.