Happy Tuesday! Here is a look at your latest Storm Team 11 forecast for the week ahead.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid-50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid-40s. Light winds.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Light winds.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid-60s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid-60s.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.