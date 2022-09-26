Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-40s. Light winds.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. North winds 10 mph or less.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid-50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.