We will continue to see gradually clearing skies through the evening. The skies will remain mostly clear overnight with a low of 34.

For your Tuesday we will see a warmer day with a few scattered showers late Tuesday night. The rain chance will be 40 percent. The high will be 63.

Tuesday night scattered showers will move in ahead of our next storm system. Cloudy skies are forecast with a low of 48. The rain chance is 80 percent.

Rain continues into our Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. The high will be 56.

Wednesday night we will see much colder moving in with mostly clear skies. The low will be 23.

Thursday we are looking at a cool day with chilly temperatures and clear skies. The high will be 45.

The cold air sticks with us into our Thursday evening. with a low of 28. The skies will be partly cloudy.

Friday we are looking at mostly sunny skies with a high of 55.

Friday night we will start to see increasing clouds ahead of our next system. The low will be 38.

Saturday looks soggy with scattered showers in the forecast. The high will be 58 with the rain chance at 50 percent under mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday night we will see mostly cloudy skies. The low will be 35.

Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies. The high will be 56.

Sunday night the skies will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low of 41.

Monday mostly cloudy skies will continue with a 50 percent chance of scattered showers throughout the day. The high will be 58.

