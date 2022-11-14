Good evening Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your chilly next 7-days.
Today: Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light winds.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy until early morning, then a chance of rain showers late. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 90 percent.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid-30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid-20s.
Friday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid-20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the low 20s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s.
Enjoy the rest of your evening and stay weather aware.