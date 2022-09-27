Good evening everyone. Here is a look at your latest Storm Team 11 forecast for the week ahead.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. North winds 10 mph or less.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s. Light winds.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s. Light winds.
Friday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Saturday: Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Lows in the mid-50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid-50s.
Monday: Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
