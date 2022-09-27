Good evening everyone. Here is a look at your latest Storm Team 11 forecast for the week ahead.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. North winds 10 mph or less.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s. Light winds.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s. Light winds.

Friday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Saturday: Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Lows in the mid-50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Sunday: Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid-50s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.