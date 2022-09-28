Happy Wednesday! Here is your latest Storm Team 11 forecast for the week ahead.
Rest Of Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North winds 10 mph or less.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s. Light winds.
Friday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Saturday: Showers. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Chance of rain 100 percent.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Lows in the mid-50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid-50s.
Monday: Partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.