Good Sunday afternoon. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Today: Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain is likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain is likely in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms until early morning. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid-60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. A few showers are possible late. Chance of rain 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20%.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.