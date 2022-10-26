Good afternoon. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast for the rest of the week

Rest Of Today: Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s. Light winds.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Light winds.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light winds.

Friday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers are likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid-60s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.