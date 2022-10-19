Good afternoon Tri-Cities! Here is your latest Storm Team 11 forecast for the week ahead.

Rest Of Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light winds.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-30s. Light winds.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Light winds.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Have a great Wednesday afternoon!