Happy Wednesday afternoon! Here is a look at your latest Storm Team 11 forecast for the week ahead.

Today: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Temperature falls to around 60 in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light winds.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.