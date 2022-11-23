Good afternoon Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your Holiday week forecast.

Rest Of Today: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid-60s. Light winds.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light winds.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Light winds.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid-40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Cloudy. Showers are likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Friday Night: Cloudy. There is a slight chance of showers in the evening and then a chance after midnight. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. There is a chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-50s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Enjoy the rest of your Wednesday.