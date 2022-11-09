Good Wednesday afternoon Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your next 7-days.
Rest Of Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s. Light winds.
Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday Night: Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 80 percent.
Veterans Day: Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 80 percent.
Friday Night: Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain near 20%.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-40s.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid-20s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-40s.
Monday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.