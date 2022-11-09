Good Wednesday afternoon Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your next 7-days.

Rest Of Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s. Light winds.

Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Thursday Night: Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 80 percent.

Veterans Day: Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 80 percent.

Friday Night: Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain near 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-40s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid-20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-40s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.