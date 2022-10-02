Good afternoon. Here is your latest forecast update from Storm Team 11.

Today: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light winds.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows around 40.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. A 20% chance stray shower or storm is possible.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday.