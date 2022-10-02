Good afternoon. Here is your latest forecast update from Storm Team 11.
Today: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light winds.
Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light winds.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows around 40.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-40s.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-70s.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. A 20% chance stray shower or storm is possible.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Enjoy the rest of your Sunday.