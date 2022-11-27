Good afternoon Tri-Cities! Here is your updated Storm Team 11 forecast for the week ahead.

Today: A slight chance of showers for the rest of this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until early morning. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Monday: A slight chance of a passing shower early on. Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday: Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower to mid-40s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-50s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper-50s.

Have an amazing rest of your afternoon.