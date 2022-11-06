Good afternoon Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your updated 7-day forecast from Storm Team 11.

Today: A chance of showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after 3 am. Patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low of around 58. Calm wind.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers before 1 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low of around 42. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low of around 41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45.

Veterans Day: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 55.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.