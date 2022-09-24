Good afternoon. Here is your latest Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday.