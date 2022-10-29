Good afternoon Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your weather forecast for the week ahead.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light winds.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday afternoon.