Good afternoon Tri-Cities. Here is your Storm Team 11 updated forecast for the week ahead.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light winds.

Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light winds.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light winds.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-40s. Light winds.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday.