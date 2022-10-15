Good morning Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your updated Storm Team 11 forecast for the week ahead.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the afternoon. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday: Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-40s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Wednesday: Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday: Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid-30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday.