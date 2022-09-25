Good afternoon. Here is a look at your latest Storm Team 11 forecast for the afternoon and week ahead.

Today: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. A few of these could briefly reach severe limits with up to 50 mph winds and small hail a possibility. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Monday: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Visibility could be limited to one-quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday.