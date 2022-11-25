Good afternoon everyone! Here is a look at your holiday weekend and the next seven days.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers/drizzle early this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid to upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s. Light winds.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Saturday Night: Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Showers are likely in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Monday: A few showers early. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Monday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers are likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Enjoy the rest of your Black Friday.