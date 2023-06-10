The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with and hazy conditions. The low tonight will be 54 degrees.

Skies will become cloudy late Sunday morning with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon through tomorrow night. A few of these storms could be strong across parts of east Tennessee. Currently the region is in a level 1 out of 5 for severe weather. Main threats will be strong winds and heavy downpours. The high will be 82 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Storms and showers continue through Sunday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain lasting for the majority of the day. The high will be 74 degrees.

Showers will taper off through Monday night. The low will be 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Tuesday, with a high of 77 degrees.

Clouds will increase through Tuesday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Scattered storms are back in the forecast Wednesday. There will be a 40% chance of rain with a high of 79 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm. The high will be 80 degrees.

Rain chances increase Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain will be 50% with a high of 80 degrees.

And for next Saturday, rain and scattered storms continue with a 60% chance of rain and a high of 81 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend!