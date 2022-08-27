Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 86. Calm wind.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 60 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85.