The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Frost and Freeze warnings in effect overnight

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with a slight increase in clouds by sunrise. The low will be near 32 degrees. Frost will be possible across the Tri-Cities with a Freeze warning to our north.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with areas of patchy frost. The low will be near 37 degrees.

Friday sill start sunny, but clouds increase through the day. We have a slight chance of rain Friday night. The high will be 68 degrees.

Have a great night!