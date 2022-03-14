Happy Monday. Here is your late evening Storm Team 11 update.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Enjoy the rest of your Monday.