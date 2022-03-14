Happy Monday. Here is your late evening Storm Team 11 update.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Enjoy the rest of your Monday.