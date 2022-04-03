Tonight we will see increasing clouds with very cold temperatures expected across the area overnight. Lows will fall into the mid-30s. Some patchy frost is certainly possible through the early morning. Frost advisories are out for much of eastern Kentucky.

Monday we will see much more mild temperatures around 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible north of our viewing area. A few could clip our northern counties, but the chances are below mentionable for now.

Monday night the temperatures will fall into the lower 40s with a few showers possible overnight.

Tuesday the more widespread rainfall arrives as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will climb into the low to mid-70s. Rain chance 70%.

The rain will continue through our evening hours briefly with lows in the low 50s.

Most of our Wednesday looks dry and very mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s expected. This will add fuel for thunderstorms to develop along a cold front that swings through the area Wednesday evening. Rain chance 60%.

Rain showers will move out quickly Wednesday overnight with lows dropping into the low 50s.

Thursday looks a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s with a few broken clouds through the afternoon.

Friday our next system moves in that will be bringing quite the blast of cold air to the region. We will see some widespread rain/snow chances through the day with highs climbing to right around 50. Precipitation chance 60%.

Friday night the rain/snow mix will start to transition to all snow through the evening. Lows will fall into the low 30s.

The coldest day of the forecast period looks to be Saturday afternoon with the upper 40s expected. Some scattered snow showers will also be possible throughout the day. Snow chance 40%.

Saturday night will see another night of low 30s.

Temperatures on Sunday look to warm into the low to mid-50s with sunshine emerging through the afternoon.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.