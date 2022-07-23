The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly clear skies with a low of 66 degrees. A great night for any weekend activities.



Tomorrow heat will continue with a high of 92 degrees, but temperatures will feel like the upper 90s.

Download the WJHL Weather App from the App Store or Google Play.

Moisture will make its way back into the area tomorrow afternoon giving us a 30% chance of a quick thunderstorm.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for tomorrow night with a low of 66 degrees.



Monday calls for partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. The high will be 88 degrees.



On Tuesday, we finally get a little break from the oppressive heat with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. the high will be 85 degrees.



Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The high will be 85 degrees.



Thursday calls for partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. the high will be 87 degrees.

Friday calls for partly cloudy skies and a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

For next Saturday, mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of scattered thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend!