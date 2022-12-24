Good morning Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your last week of 2022.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Cold with a high of 16. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values around 36 below zero are possible this morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Cold with a low around 6. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill values around 17 below zero are possible.

Christmas Day: Sunny, but cold with a high of 28. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values around 14 below zero are possible.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with a low around 8. Light winds.

Monday: Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the afternoon. High 33. Light winds.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with a low of 21.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 33.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with a low of 21.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 43.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with a low of 28.

Thursday: Sunny. High 57.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Low 34.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High near 60.

Enjoy the rest of your morning have a Merry Christmas!