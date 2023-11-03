The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies for the rest of the evening and through the overnight. Clear skies are on tap for tonight with a cold low of 29 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Saturday as temperatures warm back up to the upper 60s. The high will be mild at 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night. The low will be 38 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a high of 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Sunday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high of 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures are forecast for Tuesday. The high will be 72 degrees.

Clouds start to make their way back into the region Tuesday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a mild high of 74 degrees.

The clouds continue to thicken up Wednesday night with a low of 48 degrees.

And for next Thursday, there will be a 30% chance of scattered showers on tap with mostly cloudy skies. The high will be 73 degrees.

Have a great weekend.