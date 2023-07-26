The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies on tap for our Wednesday and hot temperatures. There will be a 20% chance of some pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon. The high will be 91 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance of pop-up showers or thunderstorms. The high will be 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms. The high will be 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 68 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 67 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 93 degrees.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!