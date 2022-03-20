Here is your Storm Team 11 late evening update.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers, mainly after 2 am. Low around 53. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Showers, mainly before 2 pm. High near 65. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.