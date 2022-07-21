The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an isolated thunderstorm tonight with a low of 66 degrees.

Tomorrow starts off a heatwave with sunny skies and a high temperature of 92 degrees.

Tomorrow night will be a great night to kick off the weekend with mostly clear skies and a low of 62 degrees.

For the weekend, the heat wave and sunny skies will continue. Temperatures are going to be in the low 90s, but will feel like 100 degrees.

Monday calls for partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of thunderstorms in the latter half of the day. The high will be 90 degrees.

On Tuesday, we finally get a little break from the oppressive heat with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The high will be 87 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The high will be 87 degrees.

Thursday calls for partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. the high will be 89 degrees.

Have a great end of the work week and stay cool this weekend!