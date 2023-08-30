Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy to partly cloudy skies for the rest of this evening from the remnants of Tropical Storm Idalia. The low will be 57 degrees.

Tropical moisture from the remnants of Idalia will keep clouds in the forecast for Thursday morning with sunshine towards the afternoon. The high will be 78 degrees. Skies will clear Thursday night allowing the low to cool off to 55 degrees.

Sunshine emerges Friday and sticks around abundantly into Labor Day weekend. Highs Friday will be near 82 degrees. Expect mostly clear skies Friday evening with a low of 57 degrees.

Saturday skies stay mostly sunny with a high of 85 degrees. Fair skies will stick around Saturday night with a low of 59 degrees.

Sunday will be a little warmer at 86 degrees under sunny skies. Sunday night will stay clear with a low of 60 degrees.

Labor Day looks to have sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. Thankfully the humidity will be lower so it won’t feel stifling hot outside. Monday evening will be mostly clear with a low of 62 degrees.

Tuesday looks hot once again with a high of 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low of 63 degrees.

Next Wednesday, the heat will continue with a hot high of 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

Have a great rest of your evening.