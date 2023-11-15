

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds on tap for the rest of your Wednesday. Today’s high will be mild at 64 degrees.

Fair skies and chilly temperatures are on tap for the overnight with a low of 32 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a mild high of 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday as much needed rain starts to move back into the region Friday afternoon. There will be a 60% chance of rain with a high of 62 degrees.

Rain continues through Friday night with a low of 44 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday morning with a 30% chance of rain as showers start to taper off. Skies will clear through the afternoon and evening. The high on Saturday will be 55 degrees.

Clear skies are on tap for Saturday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 54 degrees.

Clear skies are on tap for Sunday night with a chilly low of 27 degrees.

To start off the workweek on Monday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 56 degrees.

Clouds start to move back in on Monday night with a low of 36 degrees.

And for next Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies are forecast with a 60% chance of rain.

Have a wonderful Wednesday.