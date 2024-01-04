The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 20 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a chance of snow showers late. The low will be near 32 degrees.

The next weather maker will move into the area very early Saturday morning which will bring rain and snow along with freezing rain to the area.

The mountains of Northeast Tennessee, western North Carolina and the Southwest Virginia highlands could see freezing rain and snow much of Saturday morning with a chance of rain and sleet mixing in through the afternoon. It does appear that there will be snow accumulations for the higher elevations of western North Carolina north into southern West Virginia.

The Tri-Cities seem to stay in the warm air and will mainly see rain.

The high temperature in the Tri-Cities Saturday will be 44 with 30’s in the mountains.

We will get a quick break from the rain and snow showers Saturday night. There is the possibility of some light snow in the mountains late. Some light snow showers late Saturday night into early Sunday are possible in the Tri-Cities very early Sunday morning. The high on Sunday will be 42 degrees.

Skies will clear Sunday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 50 degrees.

Clouds increase Monday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Morning snow and wintry mix is possible Tuesday with a high of 55 degrees.

Rain will change to light snow and flurries across the area early Wednesday with a high of 43 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 45 degrees.