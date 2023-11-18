The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls mainly clear skies for the rest of the overnight. Temperatures will be chilly with a low of 30 degrees.

Sunny skies are on tap for Sunday with a pleasant high of 59 degrees.

Clouds will start to move back across the region Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy through the day. Winds will really start to pick up in the afternoon ahead of an approaching frontal boundary. The high will be 61 degrees.

Showers start to move in Monday night with a low of 48 degrees.

As the front moves through our region, it could impact Thanksgiving travel plans for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain, clouds and windy conditions are forecast for Tuesday with an 80% chance of rain. Rain can be heavy at times. The high on Tuesday will be 62 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night as rain continues. The low will be 43 degrees.

Showers will become much more scattered on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of rain. Cooler air will also start to push into the region. The high will be chilly at 49 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night as rain starts to taper off. The low will be 34 degrees.

For Thanksgiving, we may see a few lingering showers early Thursday morning, but overall mostly cloudy skies are forecast with a chilly high of 48 degrees.

Clouds will slowly start to clear out Thursday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Clouds will really clear out for Black Friday leading to mostly sunny skies and a cool high of 53 degrees.

And for next Saturday, mainly clear skies are on tap with a high of 45 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend.