The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a few spot showers popping up in the higher elevations this afternoon. We will see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. The high today will be comfortable at 83 degrees.

Look for passing clouds which creates good viewing conditions to see the Super Blue Moon tonight. The low tonight will be 59 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a high of 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and mild with a high of 83 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 86 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warm with a high of 86 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 61 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

And Tuesday will be hot with temperatures near 90 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

Have a great Wednesday!