Sunny Small Business Saturday – Seasonable Sunday – Cooler start to the workweek

Good Saturday morning! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday: Few showers possible late, otherwise mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

