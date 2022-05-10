The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Fair skies are forecast overnight with a low of 47 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees.

Low pressure will move into the southeast Thursday which will bring a mix of sun and clouds into the area along with a chance for a few scattered showers across the mountains.

We will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies Thursday with a high near 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 80 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday with a 50% chance of rain. The low Friday night will be 57 with a high on Saturday near 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Monday and Tuesday with a high Monday near 82 and a high on Tuesday near 80 degrees. The chance of rain Monday is 40% with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Have a great night!