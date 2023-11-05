The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies for the rest of the overnight. The low will be 40 degrees.  

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 70 degrees.  

Passing clouds are forecast for Monday night with a low of 45 degrees.  

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are forecast for Tuesday. The high will be 74 degrees.  

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 46 degrees.  

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 76 degrees.

The clouds start to thicken up Wednesday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 74 degrees. Scattered showers finally make their way back into the region later on Thursday evening with a 40% chance of rain.

 Scattered showers continue through Thursday night with a low of 53 degrees. There will be a 50% rain chance.

More widespread rain moves in on Friday with a 70% rain chance and a high of 62 degrees.

Showers start to taper off Friday night with a low of 40 degrees.

On Saturday, for Veterans Day, mostly sunny skies are forecast with a high of 60 degrees.

And for next Sunday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with a cool high of 58 degrees.

Have a great start to the workweek. 