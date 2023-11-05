The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies for the rest of the overnight. The low will be 40 degrees.
Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 70 degrees.
Passing clouds are forecast for Monday night with a low of 45 degrees.
Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are forecast for Tuesday. The high will be 74 degrees.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 46 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 76 degrees.
The clouds start to thicken up Wednesday night with a low of 47 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 74 degrees. Scattered showers finally make their way back into the region later on Thursday evening with a 40% chance of rain.
Scattered showers continue through Thursday night with a low of 53 degrees. There will be a 50% rain chance.
More widespread rain moves in on Friday with a 70% rain chance and a high of 62 degrees.
Showers start to taper off Friday night with a low of 40 degrees.
On Saturday, for Veterans Day, mostly sunny skies are forecast with a high of 60 degrees.
And for next Sunday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with a cool high of 58 degrees.
Have a great start to the workweek.