The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a low of 42 degrees.

Saturday will be a beautiful day with partly cloudy skies and an afternoon high of 75 degrees. The record high is 77 degrees set in 1955.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 50 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with an afternoon high near 79 degrees. The record high for Sunday is 78 degrees set in 1956. We could see a few scattered showers across portions of eastern Kentucky and our northern counites of southwest Virginia.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong. The high will be 76 degrees. The record high for Monday is 79 degrees set in 1956.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday with a low of 44 and a high on Tuesday near 56 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a few scattered showers. The low will be 39 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 60% chance of showers. The high will be 57 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with showers. The low will be near 40 degrees.

Rain is likely early Thursday with a high near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with scattered showers. The low will be 40 with a high near 62 degrees.

Have a great weekend!